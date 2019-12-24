Lusaka City Council have honoured former Zambia national team captain Kalusha Bwalya by renaming Los Angeles road near City Market after him.

The city of Lusaka has been hosting two different roads by same name, Los Angeles, which has been confusing a number of people in terms of directions. One road is in Longacres while the other one is off Lumumba road.

The renaming has been confirmed by Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa.

“Los Angeles road that starts from Lumumba road in between City market and Simosons to Kanyama has been renamed to Kalusha Bwalya road. This decision has been made because the City had two different roads with same name Los Angeles which can create confusion with address locations.The other Los Angeles road is one in between the Lusaka Golf club and Statehouse. This road will maintain the name,” Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa said.

The council has also named a road in Chilenje after Macha Chilemena.

“A Road in Chilenje has been named Marcha Chilemena road after we received the written request from Mr Marcha Chilemena,”

Jotham Kangele Mambwe @Zambian Soccer Magazine