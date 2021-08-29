LOSING Chawama UPND parliamentary candidate Potipher Tembo has petitioned the election of Tasila Lungu as Chawama PF member of parliament.

According to petitions filed in the Lusaka High Court, Tembo wants the court to declare that Tasila Lungu, former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, was not duly elected and therefore, her election should be declared null and void.

Tembo said the elections in Chawama were characterised by undue influence that resulted from threats and violence to life and property, including rampant physical attacks, sexual assault and rape on members of the UPND and other members of the general public.

“The said acts of violence, perpetrated by the 1st respondent’s (Tasila) agents with her full knowledge and approval, resulted in several people being occasioned with serious injuries and being treated in hospitals and the perpetrators of the violence were not able to be arrested by the police,” he said.

Tembo further alleged that Tasila on August 11, 2021 round 21:00 hours distributed mealie meal, 2.5 litre containers of cooking oil and K200 door-to-door in almost all the wards in Chawama.

He said UPND Lilayi ward youth chairman Joseph Lwimba was on poll day shot twice in the stomach by a Mr Weluzani Banda, a PF official who is also the Constituency Development Fund committee chairman for Chawama constituency, at Mutendere E Polling Station at JICA Water Trust.

“This shooting happened in the presence of the respondent,” Tembo said.

And former Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s Mansa Central seat has also been petitioned by Mwape Mwelwa of the Democratic Party (DP).

Mwelwa said the election of Dr Chilufya should be nullified because of widespread non-compliance on both the Electoral Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He claimed that Dr Chilufya also engaged in vote buying, voter intimidation and violence and therefore, his election should be nullified.

In another petition, John Sampa of UPND has challenged the election of Brian Mundubile as PF Mporokoso member of parliament.

Sampa claims that Mundubile engaged in rampant bribery, corruption and undue influence of voters and general violations of the Electoral Process Act.

He accused Mundubile, with assistance of his agents, of having set up pay points for the Social Cash Transfer on various routes to the various polling stations, and proceeded to make payments to the people who were going to vote, regardless of whether or not such persons were eligible to receive the social cash transfer, as a bribe and an inducement for the electorates to vote for him.

Sampa said the electorates were told that the money came from Mundubile and that cameras had been placed in the voting booths to monitor who they voted for and that if they did not vote for him, they would be disqualified from receiving future social cash transfer and youth empowerment funds.