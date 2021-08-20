Losing president ‘in soup’ over Nkongole

WITH his wounds still bleeding from a humiliating performance in the just-ended elections, NAREP President Steve Nyirenda has received rude news to console him.

Nyirenda, who is owner of Fresh View Hotels, has been sued by his workers for choosing to waste money on nominations instead of paying them salaries for seven months.

The workers contend that in the time Nyirenda was promising to solve Zambias mega problems, he had neglected to pay them salaries and they were now demanding damages and interest.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda was part of the 11 presidential candidates who received votes equal to a UPND councillor in Vubwi.

Kalemba