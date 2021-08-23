UPND candidate for the just ended Kamfinsa constituency election Subeta Muselo has filed a petition in the High Court contesting the result of the election.

The losing candidate said the grounds of the petition hinge on gross electoral malpractices. He said the UPND was firm believer in the autonomy of the three arms of government which includes the judiciary.

“We believe the courts are best suited to hear our cry, as opposed to taking to the streets or trying the matter in the court of public opinion,” he said Muselo in a statement.