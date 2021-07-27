LOVE TRIANGLE MAY HAVE LED TO MURDER OF SOCIALIST PARTY CANDIDATE IN KAPIRI MPOSHI

(Zambia Daily Mail)-Late Socialist Party (SP) Chisamba Council Chairperson candidate Stallone Joobe’s suspicious death was allegedly plotted by a headman, who suspected he was flirting with his wife.

Mr Joobe, whose burnt body was discovered near Ngweleni village in Kapiri Mposhi early this month, have shown that it was organised by a senior headman in Chisamba district.

The traditional leader of Lifwambula allegedly suspected Mr Joobe, 29, of flirting with his younger wife and wanted him dead.

The revelation was made by Bodwine Hameembo, 24, who has been arrested by police in connection with the death of Mr Joobe, which happened early this month.

The deceased’s aggressors allegedly slit his throat before setting his body ablaze.