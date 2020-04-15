IT is absolutely impossible for instruments of power even if corruptly obtained or otherwise to defeat God given wisdom to a person.

Even in Bible times, all the people documented as being rich had the gift of wisdom from God in their lives as well as wisdom-based leadership.

The only tool UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has used to grow both his wealth and political career is wisdom which he has acknowledged as a gift from God.

Today, Mr Hichilema ranks among the rich people in Zambia because he knows how best to use the God given tool for success; wisdom!

Those who have gotten rich through the abuse of the instruments of power cannot amass wealth equal to that which is inspired by wisdom from heart God.

We are glad the Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has helped to shut the door tight to the Patriotic Front propaganda on the privatization of mines in Zambia.

From the depth of his profound wisdom, the UPND president challenged Mr Kampyongo to effect immediate arrest if, he, Mr Hichilema indeed privatized any mine anywhere in Zambia as per PF repeatedly propelled propaganda.

But thanks to Mr Kampyongo for shutting the door tight to PF propaganda on the privatization of mines. Shall we then see the Zambia Police raid Mr Hichilema’s house in response to the challenge?

The truth is, we would love for Mr Hichilema to be President of the Republic of Zambia for the gift of wisdom placed in him by God, and not because of the riches his wisdom birthed.

Fellow Zambians, it’s time for wisdom and wisdom-based leadership to rule in 2021; the son of the soil Hakainde Hichilema!

Mwango

15/04/2020

Checkmate