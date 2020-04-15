IT is absolutely impossible for instruments of power even if corruptly obtained or otherwise to defeat God given wisdom to a person.
Even in Bible times, all the people documented as being rich had the gift of wisdom from God in their lives as well as wisdom-based leadership.
The only tool UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has used to grow both his wealth and political career is wisdom which he has acknowledged as a gift from God.
Today, Mr Hichilema ranks among the rich people in Zambia because he knows how best to use the God given tool for success; wisdom!
Those who have gotten rich through the abuse of the instruments of power cannot amass wealth equal to that which is inspired by wisdom from heart God.
We are glad the Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has helped to shut the door tight to the Patriotic Front propaganda on the privatization of mines in Zambia.
From the depth of his profound wisdom, the UPND president challenged Mr Kampyongo to effect immediate arrest if, he, Mr Hichilema indeed privatized any mine anywhere in Zambia as per PF repeatedly propelled propaganda.
But thanks to Mr Kampyongo for shutting the door tight to PF propaganda on the privatization of mines. Shall we then see the Zambia Police raid Mr Hichilema’s house in response to the challenge?
The truth is, we would love for Mr Hichilema to be President of the Republic of Zambia for the gift of wisdom placed in him by God, and not because of the riches his wisdom birthed.
Fellow Zambians, it’s time for wisdom and wisdom-based leadership to rule in 2021; the son of the soil Hakainde Hichilema!
Mwango
15/04/2020
Checkmate
I know that HH shall be President in 2021 save for the wickedness of someone resisting to handover power. But God forbid. If wickedness is used by anyone even seer 1 to manipulate the election, Zambia shall cease to have God’ favour and terrible times will beget our nation.
My plea to HH is to put God First and do the right thing. Never spend time to chase failed men. Treat your opponents with love, mercy and patience. Don’t charge someone with treason as you suffered. Be a Daniel or Elijah. Never entertain Seer 1 and other false prophets. I beseech you, sir. Never think you deserve the president as a privilege…. It is duty to serve. Never forget you faith as Adventist