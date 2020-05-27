By Michael kaluba

The private sector development association –psda- says low subscription of the k10 billion stimulus package by business firms may render it useless.

There has been low subscription of the k10 billion stimulus package by businesses with only slightly more than one billion kwacha approved so far of the fund due to government securities attached to it.

PSDA chairperson Yusuf dodia tells phoenix business that accessing part of the k10 billion stimulus fund will require commercial banks to create new packages away from the usual collateral demands.

Mr. Dodia argues that while the bank of Zambia has provided good guidelines for commercial banks to access the money, the banks have kept the old and rigid mechanism’s which have made it difficult for SMEs to access the funds.

He adds that commercial banks must create user friendly packages that support the small and medium enterprise in Zambia during the covid 19 pandemic especially that the k10 billion is meant to provide relief to businesses.

President Edgar Lungu recently expressed concern that most businesses do not know how to access the k10 billion stimulus package and directed the ministry of finance to simplify modalities surrounding access to the funds.

PHOENIX NEWS