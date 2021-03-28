LOW TURN OUT OF ASPIRANTS IN UPND ENOUGH SIGNAL OF THEIR EMINENT DEFEAT

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

The recent extension of the dates to receive the application for adoption in the long serving opposition UPND might be a calculated move to brush shoulders with the electoral stakeholders and in the long run discredit the outcome of the polls.

We say so because by their very nature UPND is so predictable to seek public sympathy in an event they realize that the reality is not in their way.

We say so having in mind how the UPND shunned the sensitization of their members on the acquisition of National Registration Cards (NRC) yet later they brought biased claims of being disenfranchised.

They disregarded that issuance of NRCs is a continuous process which is done in every district yet the UPND paid willful blindness with a view to create a misrepresentation that the process was not fairly done.

Beside that they have shunned other important National issues among them the 2016 failed referendum, the Constitution of Zambia Bill no. 10 of 2019 with a view to create a vacuum in society which they would use as a tool to politicking.

The recent revelations that there has been low turnout in the applications for adoption cannot be attributed to the Examination Council of Zambia in certifying the Grade 12 certificates.

We wonder why other political parties have not complained of any hurdles in the confirmatory process of their Grade 12 certificates.

This is the lame excuse aimed at accusing the state institutions of disadvantaging them.

It is clearly attributed to the fact that the UPND is no longer a politically attractive political party and has lost faith as the alternative on policy matters.

It no longer the viable and vibrant as it has taken despondency over objectivity as it used to be during the tenure of late Anderson Mazoka as party president.

While it is in their interest to postpone the adoption process, they should bear in mind that the election date is a constitutionally appointed one and it would be irrational to create discontent by forcing electoral stakeholders to dance to their tune.

While it is permissible that a multiparty democracy accommodates the different political interests, it is not permissible for the process to be done at the mercy of one political party.

It is inconceivable that the UPND leadership would extend their internal processes and expect the national programs such as the ECZ schedule to be at their convenience.

Our earnest appeal is that they should constantly be reminded that the election date is 12th August, 2021 therefore it would be unrealistically tenable to request the extension of processes such as the dates appointed and designated as nomination dates as well as the dates to submit the list of adopted candidates.

We cannot be surprised in an event the electoral body rejected their request to adjust the nomination on the basis of the issue of obtaining grade 12 certificates for their candidates.

The low turnout in the UPND adoption is s signal to their rank and file to brace for the imminent defeat but they want to find an excuse to deceive unsuspecting audience that they are likely to be robbed of victory