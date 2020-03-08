By Admin.

LOZI NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS.

Amusaa – They are calling him

Akasiwa – One who can’t be left

Akabana – (one who doesn’t rise ie. bedridden)

Akalemwa (one who can’t be seized)

Akeende (one who won’t go)

Akufuna – They are troubling themselves

Aungola/Aongola. – if they strengthen ie a challenge to the enemy to show strength.

Akamandisa – they can’t make me a hero ie respect and dignity is earned not given automatically

Alisinda (the reliable one)

Chuma means thing

Imbuwa – reliable one or keeper

Inyama – Meat Lover

Imaanga,liwanyika/lewanika – Builder or reconciler

Imataa (bad-tempered)

Ilinanga – Born during drought

Inambao (lion)

Indala (famine)

Ing’utu – (well-wisher)

Imuunga – Administrator

Kufekisa (to resemble)

Kabukabu. – small one or Kacana

Kufuna means to and fro

Katongo is a wanderer

Kufamuyeka – One who dies for what has been given

Katota is a person who knocks on something or hammers

Kapatiso means bolt fastener

Kuunga means to gather

Liboma – (the smasher)

Likando/Manyando – (sufferings)

Likonge is a kind of water grass

Lisulo(royal hunting party)

Lubinda (stubborn)

Lutangu – (a tale)

Liywali – Bad Day

Mwitumwa – War monger

Masiye- (orphan)

Mubiana- (one who misses someone or something)

Mundia -(one who deserts me)

Munjita -(one who calls me)

Mukatimui (bad woman)

Maamba,Yamba (plural) Samba (singular) mean to TALK or to speak

Mutafela (one who is finished)

Muyenga is to render fat or bees wax

Musowe (throw away)

Monde (born in the 1st quarter of the moon or disaster/ mysterious )

Mwangala (joy)

Naluca (f) (the wee one)

Nalukui (f) Ilukui (m) (fierce one)

Namakau (many hoes)

Namatama (big cheeks)

Namukolo (born in a canoe)

Nawa -(good company)

Ngonda-(peace)

Nyambe -(God)

Nambuwa – Trust

Nasishemo -(F) – compassion or favor

Mutondo (tree, medicine)

Sanana-(pertaining to children)

Sianga – (euphemism for crocodile)

Silishebo- (one born during famine)

Simasiku- (m) ,Namasiku & Nosiku (f) born at night

Simalumba – One who has been raise or associated great heights.

Situmbeko – igniting

Siisii – ugly one

Kusyo. – pertaining ro Rank

Saasa – He is not there or there is nothing

Sinka – To stop

Njekwa – Cause for laughter

Njelwa – Poor one

Nalishebo – Born during time of famine

Kufuna – To suffer

Lifuna – Sufferer

Akatokwa~meaning you will need something in future

Kalumiana~little man

Kawana~finder/small dish

Kwalombota~to follow them

Changoco is a useless person.

Changano means an “I don’t care person

Limpo~blessings

Musa~mercy

Mbangweta~he will swear in my name

Moota~soft one

Muhau~grace

Muitumwa~someone for who something is sent

Mukela~the one who came

Mukubesa~one who plays with you

Maliwa~one who is eaten

Mubita~one here to stay

Mampi~group of worriers

Nalumino~cursed one

Nandila~one born on the way

Namasiku~many nights

Pumulo~rest

Pelekelo~one who can work for himself

Saboi~one who has immense fear

Sililo~born at the time of morning

Sitali~one prone to illness/born with use of charms

Sanyambe~belonging to God

Sepiso~promise

Sepo~hope

Wamulume~mwana a muna(a mans son)

Wakumelo~one associated with remorse

Wamundila~born during a journey.

Lyato is a big canoe

Sitali – One who came on bad day

Mukelabai – born at bad time

Mutemwa – one who has been cut ie victim of witchcraft

Waluka – returnee or short lived one

Mwanangombe – one who love cattle keeper/ young of the cow or Calf

Akakulubelwa – One who can’t be relied upon.

Akalaluka – one who can’t live (last) long or short live

Masheta – the fresh juice on a joint of a bone

Maimbolwa – one who is being sung about or Talked

Mufaweli – One who dies first

Mbuyoti – Blessing

Imutulo,Namutulo and Simutulo – Means good luck (Mutulo means the North).according to Tradition its believed that all good thing comes from the North viaYunene or Lyambai eg bring soil,fish,floods etc and bad thing flows to the South (Mboela) hence the Names Imboela,Namboela and Simboela literally meanin BAD Luck.

Imutowana – finder

Inonge – one associated with complaints

Muyatwa – one who has been judged/judged one

Muhau – grace

Muyoyeta — redeemer

Masiliso – consolation

Tebuho – Thanksgiving

Mwakamui – bad year

Sibeso – Plaything

Tumelo – Faith

Thabo/Tabo – joy

Namate (f) Mate/Simate (m) -MATI,old people would say sometthing like (mati ki ao!!!) So in short it means Blessings

Kaneta – Little fighter

Luneta – big fighter

Simataa – bad tempered

Mubuyaeta – resting one or Pumulo-resting

Ndangwa -im reconciled bound to

Silwanga,Imaanga and Lyanga

Ketiwe – chosen one

Batunda – where I/he/she comes from

Batuke- born to take control

Etambuyu – the one who swears by Mbuyu the first daughter of Nyambe (the Lozi God) and Nasilele(wife of Nyambe) was Mwambwa

Mukumbuta – one who lives alone

Tawila – welcome

Wina – Woman’s gathering/meeting

Nawina – one who is at Women’s gathering/ meeting.This is to do with Traditional division communal labour between male and female.

Mwanalushi – born in the bush

Kunyima – the past or Behind

Wamukwamba – one born amidst quarreling

Wamuluungwe. – born during time of trouble

Wamung’ungo – born out of turmoil

Wambulawaye – One who has nobody of their own

Watae – one who has his own possessions

Wakung’uma,Wamunyima – one who come las or last on (last born)

Akatoka – you will the future or Future

Mukong’a,Mukong’ola,Mukungu – a tunnel made by hippo in the reed

Nalikena – pure white cow

Twembuci – Our Own

Mwaekwa – Have you been there?

Songiso – Plaything

Sibiho – Reporter

Muyunda – Peeper

Muyambango – One who gathers in vain

Muyakwabo – You are going back to where you came from

Mubita – Passerby or wrestler

Kalima – Cultivator or farmer

Kuwabo – To finish

Sanalumba – belonging to someone who praises

Masinge/Masenge – Iron sheets

Meebelo – Manner of getting angry or place of anger

Wabei – born under bad circumstances

Silumelume – a Man of no social status

Silumesi – it goes with appearances.it means a big Ugly Man.

Muyambekwa – the recipient of an imported gift

Muuseka- Rejoiner

Mukwita is a passer-by; to pass by

Mulemba is a kind of tree that produces rubber.

Mulikita means great big-game hunter, also boxer

Lyanga – Binder

Liwile – Something has fallen

Silwanga – reconciler

Simaanga – builder

Sayowa (m/f)- Brave or fearless one

Mununga – Joiner Arbitrator

Muyanwa,Muyapekwa – One who has been given generously therefore favored.

Muliwana – one who finds it

Mulwa – One who is eaten

Moola,Sibamba – favored one

Mwanamaa (mothers child) also means favored one

Muyangwa – Dispossessed One

Muletambo – Someone who brings Sadness

Muuka – returnee

Mwala – Onlooker

Ngela – my adviser

Nsundano – fearless fighter

Mooto – Soft one