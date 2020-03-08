By Admin.
LOZI NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS.
Amusaa – They are calling him
Akasiwa – One who can’t be left
Akabana – (one who doesn’t rise ie. bedridden)
Akalemwa (one who can’t be seized)
Akeende (one who won’t go)
Akufuna – They are troubling themselves
Aungola/Aongola. – if they strengthen ie a challenge to the enemy to show strength.
Akamandisa – they can’t make me a hero ie respect and dignity is earned not given automatically
Alisinda (the reliable one)
Chuma means thing
Imbuwa – reliable one or keeper
Inyama – Meat Lover
Imaanga,liwanyika/lewanika – Builder or reconciler
Imataa (bad-tempered)
Ilinanga – Born during drought
Inambao (lion)
Indala (famine)
Ing’utu – (well-wisher)
Imuunga – Administrator
Kufekisa (to resemble)
Kabukabu. – small one or Kacana
Kufuna means to and fro
Katongo is a wanderer
Kufamuyeka – One who dies for what has been given
Katota is a person who knocks on something or hammers
Kapatiso means bolt fastener
Kuunga means to gather
Liboma – (the smasher)
Likando/Manyando – (sufferings)
Likonge is a kind of water grass
Lisulo(royal hunting party)
Lubinda (stubborn)
Lutangu – (a tale)
Liywali – Bad Day
Mwitumwa – War monger
Masiye- (orphan)
Mubiana- (one who misses someone or something)
Mundia -(one who deserts me)
Munjita -(one who calls me)
Mukatimui (bad woman)
Maamba,Yamba (plural) Samba (singular) mean to TALK or to speak
Mutafela (one who is finished)
Muyenga is to render fat or bees wax
Musowe (throw away)
Monde (born in the 1st quarter of the moon or disaster/ mysterious )
Mwangala (joy)
Naluca (f) (the wee one)
Nalukui (f) Ilukui (m) (fierce one)
Namakau (many hoes)
Namatama (big cheeks)
Namukolo (born in a canoe)
Nawa -(good company)
Ngonda-(peace)
Nyambe -(God)
Nambuwa – Trust
Nasishemo -(F) – compassion or favor
Mutondo (tree, medicine)
Sanana-(pertaining to children)
Sianga – (euphemism for crocodile)
Silishebo- (one born during famine)
Simasiku- (m) ,Namasiku & Nosiku (f) born at night
Simalumba – One who has been raise or associated great heights.
Situmbeko – igniting
Siisii – ugly one
Kusyo. – pertaining ro Rank
Saasa – He is not there or there is nothing
Sinka – To stop
Njekwa – Cause for laughter
Njelwa – Poor one
Nalishebo – Born during time of famine
Kufuna – To suffer
Lifuna – Sufferer
Changoco is a useless person.
Changano means an “I don’t care person
Lyato is a big canoe
Sitali – One who came on bad day
Mukelabai – born at bad time
Mutemwa – one who has been cut ie victim of witchcraft
Waluka – returnee or short lived one
Mwanangombe – one who love cattle keeper/ young of the cow or Calf
Akakulubelwa – One who can’t be relied upon.
Akalaluka – one who can’t live (last) long or short live
Masheta – the fresh juice on a joint of a bone
Maimbolwa – one who is being sung about or Talked
Mufaweli – One who dies first
Mbuyoti – Blessing
Imutulo,Namutulo and Simutulo – Means good luck (Mutulo means the North).according to Tradition its believed that all good thing comes from the North viaYunene or Lyambai eg bring soil,fish,floods etc and bad thing flows to the South (Mboela) hence the Names Imboela,Namboela and Simboela literally meanin BAD Luck.
Imutowana – finder
Muyatwa – one who has been judged/judged one
Muyoyeta — redeemer
Masiliso – consolation
Tebuho – Thanksgiving
Mwakamui – bad year
Sibeso – Plaything
Thabo/Tabo – joy
Namate (f) Mate/Simate (m) -MATI,old people would say sometthing like (mati ki ao!!!) So in short it means Blessings
Kaneta – Little fighter
Luneta – big fighter
Simataa – bad tempered
Mubuyaeta – resting one or Pumulo-resting
Ndangwa -im reconciled bound to
Silwanga,Imaanga and Lyanga
Ketiwe – chosen one
Batunda – where I/he/she comes from
Batuke- born to take control
Etambuyu – the one who swears by Mbuyu the first daughter of Nyambe (the Lozi God) and Nasilele(wife of Nyambe) was Mwambwa
Mukumbuta – one who lives alone
Tawila – welcome
Wina – Woman’s gathering/meeting
Nawina – one who is at Women’s gathering/ meeting.This is to do with Traditional division communal labour between male and female.
Mwanalushi – born in the bush
Kunyima – the past or Behind
Wamukwamba – one born amidst quarreling
Wamuluungwe. – born during time of trouble
Wamung’ungo – born out of turmoil
Wambulawaye – One who has nobody of their own
Watae – one who has his own possessions
Wakung’uma,Wamunyima – one who come las or last on (last born)
Akatoka – you will the future or Future
Mukong’a,Mukong’ola,Mukungu – a tunnel made by hippo in the reed
Nalikena – pure white cow
Twembuci – Our Own
Mwaekwa – Have you been there?
Songiso – Plaything
Sibiho – Reporter
Muyunda – Peeper
Muyambango – One who gathers in vain
Muyakwabo – You are going back to where you came from
Mubita – Passerby or wrestler
Kakanda/Akakaanda – Trusted person or someone who doesn’t spoil
Kalima – Cultivator or farmer
Kuwabo – To finish
Sanalumba – belonging to someone who praises
Masinge/Masenge – Iron sheets
Meebelo – Manner of getting angry or place of anger
Wabei – born under bad circumstances
Silumelume – a Man of no social status
Silumesi – it goes with appearances.it means a big Ugly Man.
Muyambekwa – the recipient of an imported gift
Muuseka- Rejoiner
Mukwita is a passer-by; to pass by
Mulemba is a kind of tree that produces rubber.
Mulikita means great big-game hunter, also boxer
Lyanga – Binder
Liwile – Something has fallen
Silwanga – reconciler
Simaanga – builder
Sayowa (m/f)- Brave or fearless one
Mununga – Joiner Arbitrator
Muyanwa,Muyapekwa – One who has been given generously therefore favored.
Muliwana – one who finds it
Mulwa – One who is eaten
Moola,Sibamba – favored one
Mwanamaa (mothers child) also means favored one
Muyangwa – Dispossessed One
Muletambo – Someone who brings Sadness
Muuka – returnee
Mwala – Onlooker
Ngela – my adviser
Nsundano – fearless fighter
Mooto – Soft one