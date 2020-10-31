Luanshya 31:10:20

LUANSHYA RESIDENTS RUNS AMOK IN WELCOMING KAMBWILI

Business came to a stand still in the town of Luanshya this afternoon as the NDC President Dr Chishimba Kambwili was driving in to Luanshya on his was from Lusaka.

The NDC leader who was accompanied by his Wife Carol had his car mobbed by the residents of Luanshya who were chatting songs of welcome.

Most people were spotted leaving their businesses and running towards Dr Kambwili’s car to give him solidarity as his car drove through.

Upon arrival at his house the NDC leader found more than 100 of people waiting for him by the gate to welcome him.

The NDC leader took time to thank them and said, his recent incarceration had no much effect on him and his family because he believed even Jesus Christ was persecuted.

Dr Kambwili further assured the people that he had come out even more stronger.

The NDC leader, took time to thank everyone who came to welcome him and all those who were praying for him while he was at Kamwala prison.

Issued by: Kirby Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326