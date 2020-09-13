LUAPULA AND NORTHERN PROVINCE HAVE SLAPPED EDITH NAWAKWI STRAIGHT IN THE FACE–James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President.

By Betson Sibanda

There was an incident that will remain memorable to all that witnessed it at the Marian Shrine, the Catholic property around the airport turn off area.

The funeral for the catholic pope, Pope John Paul ll was officially held there and as an accountant for St Dominic’s and Emmaus Spirituality Centre, working under Zambia Episcopal Conference, I could not miss the event as we went down there with Seminarians.

Dignitaries begun arriving for the pope funeral. Scores of priests, scores of nuns and scores of bishops came in order.

Cardinals came and the pope nuncial also came .

Politicians came. Ministers and various ministry heads like Permsecs, etc.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda himself came and there was some clapping and hallulation in welcoming.

Late President Levy Partrick Mwanawasa also came and he was mildly welcomed.

I don’t know who arranged protocal because President Fredrick Chiluba came last as the unthinkable happened. There was uncontrollable screeming and shouting in receiving Chiluba who was actually a former president at the moment. Catholic women even did the unthinkable, by reaching the extent of deplaying Vitenges on the ground for FTJ to tread and walk on.

Mwanawasa became visibly ashamed, belittled, disrespected and he was disturbed and fury covered his face. Chiluba was received with exceptional respect while Mwanawasa was almost not even regarded.

The reason why I have narrated this story is because on this same pope funeral day when FTJ was triumphantly received by Catholic women, the Post Newspaper had carried pictures of 150 shoes that the task force on corruption exproprieted from the container of Fautina Kabwe at Access Financial Services, the shoes that were toilor made and belonged to President Chiluba. The post had portrayed on that same day that Chiluba was a thief who stole public money and made numerous designer shoes for himself.

Why was a republican thief of that particular day received like the Christ, while Mwanawasa was received like Lazarous? The answer was vindictiveness. Zambians hate vindictiveness.

Edith Nawakwi has alot to learn from this vindictiveness.

Why are people receiving President HH like Christ when the same Edith is carrying out a serious expedition to paint President HH black, a criminal and so on and so forth.

Happy Saturday. Ifyashala lundenipo!