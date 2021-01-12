By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS

LUAPULA UNITED DOWN BUT WHAT NEXT FOR DR CHITALU CHILUFYA AND WHAT NEXT FOR MINISTRY OF HEALTH ?

Firing of Dr Chitalu Chilufya is as nothing as keeping him but hey its been war between Luapula United Vs Eastern corner of PF.

Chitalu has been fixed because of his role in Luapula United more than Honeybee Condom issues.

No one cares about condoms in PF actually very few use them. Just to borrow Simon Mwewa Lane words and we quote ” someone from the Ministry of Health laughs very loud on his way to the bank stepping on Covid 19 corpses”

We all know how sympathetic the entire nation became in response to the first wave of covid 19 where multinational companies, political parties, civil societies, churches, NGOs etc took turns to donate this and and that to the ministry of health. Dozens of free face masks came from Jack ma foundations not even a single masks was given to any Zambian for free. Those who have seen Dr Chitalu Chilufya in action will know a billionaire he is in giving money literally to anyone.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya was no alone if HoneyBee story comes about it was a chain of interministries which makes the entire firing of the minister more of ceremonial than genuine.

One thing about PF and President Edgar Lungu us that they are good pretenders who knows how to act in front of public galleries. Eg people think Kaiser Zulu is fired he is on paper and media but very much active pushing files into there. Dr Chilufya has been fired to cover up the scandal is just too huge to bare especially that more donations are needed by PF amid the second wave of covid 19.

If Speaker of the National Assembly, Home Affairs Minister Hon Steven Kampyongo are positive of covid 19 then there is no one safe or health we are all sick.

Back to the topic. Lungu is a risk taker he doesn’t mind faking the seriousness when he means the opposite. To date why he is keeping Hon Chitotela no one knows , why he is still keeping Hon Steven Kampyongo no one knows, why he is still keeping Kampyongo

Police IG Kakoma Kanganja no one knows. So why Dr Chitalu Chilufya ? It’s because no one else will donate for covid 19 but Dr Chitalu Chilufya is still active and having a loudest laugh to the bank together with the fellow ministers.

To Dr Chitalu Chilufya he is done politically in his gang of Luapula United. To the ministry of health nothing is going to change except the donations which is likely to start tomorrow at the next update.

CIC PRESS TEAM