LUAPULA UNITED GANG OF 3 COMES OUT IN THE OPEN

No matter how sectarian in nature this gang of 3 looks like, this is a bad omen for the PF.

This group cannot win an election in 20 years, but their grouping is a very symbolic statement to Edgar Lungu and the PF and the Bemba under Chitimukulu.

First and foremost to the Chitimukulu; they are saying we are not Bembas, to the PF; we can split your vote in favour of the UPND unless you call one of us as your President, to President Lungu; you don’t qualify to stand as President.

This is political arm twisting at it’s worst. Will it work? As late Dennis Liwewe would say, ‘Let’s wait and see’.

By Zambia Eagle