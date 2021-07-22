LUAPULA VOTERS BLOCK VEEP, DEMAND TO BE ADDRESSED.

UPND Alliance Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango says she is struggling to honour the campaign time table due to too much demands to be addressed by people along the roads.

Mrs Nalumango has stated that ever since the people of Luapula hot informed of her visibility in Luapula Province, big groups of people have been blocking her motorcade, demanding to be addressed.

She said people’s concerns are mostly about Social Cash Transfer which has become topical, following lies from PF campaigners that HH intends to abolish the poor people’s funds.