By ZR Reporter
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he has forgiven Martin Mambwe, the man who has been jailed for assaulting him, and has now begged President Edgar Lungu to pardon him.
Mambwe was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour for assaulting Mr Lubinda in Kabwata.
But today, Mr Lubinda has told congregants at Chilenje Reformed Church during a welcoming service for Reverend Madalitso Banda that he will be more at peace if Mambwe is released.
He said he knows that Mr Mambwe was just used by political opponents to attack him.
Mr Lubinda said he has forgiven Mr Mambwe and hopes that he’ll be on the next list of those to be pardoned by President Lungu.
Njipusheko, bushe ubupuba bashitisha ku Kabwata or Chilenje market? Pantu all I see here is nonsense. The teaching of Jesus whom you claim to follow is that you resolve issues before going to court not after someone is jailed that is when you start taking sympathy. Why do we have idiots in this country thinking they can mock God?
Faking sympathy