Justice Minister Given Lubinda has explained why he declares his assets and liabilities saying fighting corruption requires public officers putting in place measures to prevent dishonesty practices.

Last November, Mr Lubinda who has been consistent since 2016 in declaring assets annually before the Chief Justice posted 45 million Kwacha.

Mr. Lubinda says the law is written in a manner that public office bearers make declarations so that they are made available for scrutiny to the public and that failure to make declarations has consequences.

And Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo says he has been making declarations at the National Assembly.

Mr Nkombo however says it is not his fault if the National Assembly has not been submitting his declarations to the Supreme Court registry.

In 1994, Government of Dr Frederick Chiluba enacted the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct.

This law compels MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition and ministers to annually declare their assets and liabilities. [Rhodah Mvula]