No life is worth losing because of the desire to be elected in Office – Given Lubinda

…as Lubinda gives UPND leader 24 hours to come out in the open to condemn the Kanyama barbaric act…

Former Justice Minister Given Zayellow Lubinda has charged that Politics should not make us as Zambian’s lose our humanity.

“I stand here on behalf of President Lungu, the Patriotic Front Party to tell that No life is worth losing No Zambian Life is worth losing because of the desire to be elected to office”

“As the Patriotic Front, as the Zambian people we are shading tears and crying because of that senseless lose of life”

Hon. Lubinda has since challenged the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to condemn his party members for attacking and killing two innocent sympathizers of the Patriotic Front.

“I am challenging the leader of the UPND within 24 hours he should come out in the open and condemn that barbaric act that took place in Kanyama”

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda further called on Zambians to reflect on what happened in Kanyama where two Patriotic Front Party members were attacked by UPND members.

He said “Shame upon those who when ever they move they move with distraction and a trail of blood. Politics is a battle front of ideas and not physic and when you come to a time such as this citizens want to hear your ideas not calling your members to arms! Citizens what to know what you will do for them”

Hon. Lubinda was speaking at the Patriotic Front 5th Virtual Rally at Mulungushi Conference Centre this afternoon.