Lubinda Habaazoka advices UPND to change its political approach..
I never want to be drawn into politics but I think I cannot pass by without commenting on this observation by Hon Nkombo.
I write this in my personal capacity as a citizen and a holder of a voters card.
In football you can’t blame the tactics of your opponents for the loss of game because you have no control over which players the opponent plays, the playing system they use among other things. The same applies to politics.
I followed closely the campaign of the UPND during the just ended by elections. I don’t remember the promise that they made to the people apart from mwankole and some other things.
When MMD was voted in 1991, we were promised eggs, bacon and milk at breakfast and the MMD promise put them into power. PF also came with the more money into people’s pockets slogan and they formed government.
What the UPND should do is to develop that message of hope for the Zambian people.
You rarely win an election from the opposition by using corruption and mwakole slogans. Zambians want to hear what an alternative government will do in terms of taxes, job creation, wealth creating etc. They want a message of hope.
This weekend, EAZ was attacked by one Antony Bwalya or Mumba (UPND) member for its Citizen Entrepreneur Development Program. What my colleague did not know is that the private sector led initiative has been welcomed by the masses who want to achieve their business dreams. Now when a party attacks such an initiative, the message being sent is that once they form government, they won’t entertain empowerment programs.
Instead of attacking civil servants and the police as corrupt, Sata would buy breakfast to police officers sent to arrest him. That gave hope to our men and women in uniform that once Sata formed government, he would be their person.
Then also you can’t use macroeconomic figures to explain to citizens that they are suffering. Suffering is felt at household level. When campaigning, you need to identify issues that really citizens are facing. A woman in Mwansabombwe doesn’t care about Eurobonds. All she wants are roads, food, clinics and that’s what the other camp is providing. So a new formula has to be developed in order to counter the PF.
Even for this article I will be insulted. Now when you insult me and I keep quiet, genuine people will sympathize with me and will be scared of your aggressiveness. Zambians are more like to vote for soft leaders and less aggressive parties.
The attacks and hate speech especially on social media scares away potentia voters. Let the media team soften up and create friends rather than enemies.
Zambians consider soft characteristics when voting rather than the hard data.
Zambians are very tricky people. They vote with emotions.
UPND has already told the people of Zambia what they will do for them when take over Government. Early this morning UPND has stated that they will allow citizens access to their pensions and not to wait for retirement age of 65. This will enable citizens build houses for example. What more should the opposition promise? The problem with Habazoka is that of closing his mind to anything about UPND. The UPND should also be careful with what they promise because PF has run out out of ideas and the tendency will be for PF to copy some of the initiatives of the opposition.
I rarely agree with most of the positions LH takes on many issues but I have to agree with him on this one.
Although it’s not that the party does not give messages of hope to the people and it’s plans for the country but I feel it needs to package the messages in more attractive ways to the common person.
For instance, instead of saying we will reduce the price of food, I think the message can carry more weight if a figure is placed on it.
For instance, I think it will be more effective if the message is put like, mealie will be reduced to say K70 for example instead of the current K150 or so.
And instead of saying we are going to improve agriculture, it will be more effective to say, the government or the support programme of the government will be giving 12 bags of fertiliser instead of the current 6 bags, etc.
I believe when a message is simplified and packaged to a personal level and immediate benefit rather than to a general benefit, it has more impact on the individuals which in turn will attract more voters.
Talking about current problems like corruption, collapsed economy to mention just a few does not really move a common man because he/she doesn’t feel the impact on a personal level.
Such messages only resonate well with the elite group which is already won over by the party (at least most of them anyway).
Remember, just like in business, it’s not really the product one is selling which matters but how the product is marketed. And so, I think it’s about time the party marketed it’s messages more effectively.
You guys are unbelievable! Why do you resort to insults whenever you don’t like whats being said??? This is good advice, be sensible, take heed.
The problem is lack of sincerity. Some people, just a single opening of their mouth you can tell that they are just out to mock, and then they stand up saying they are giving advice. Is that the advice you can give to a giant like UPND. It’s nothing but a mockery. What we have done on the ground is far bigger than the cheap talk this nonentity is talking about. To talk frankly, if this guy ha Bazoka, not Bazooka!.., joins UPND, he would need 3 months of tutorials to be at par with the levels of political social and economic advances of the best of UPND people. Next time please don’t just yap and claim you giving advice something that even our youngest of members would not appreciate. Think, research big b4 you try to be smarter than our smart men and women in our mighty UPND. You are even saying you will be insulted! That’s lack of confidence, you must have known that you were just out to mock.
Which police officer was given breakfast when they went to arrest sata. Please if you don’t know then don’t make stories. All officers involved in the arrest of sata were either transferred or retired immediately he became president.