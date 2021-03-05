SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

LUBINDA IS PLACING LUNGU IN A BLAST FURNACE

We are wondering what justice minister LUBINDA eats which has got to his brain to fail to reason properly. We have made it very clear through the constitution of Zambia that Edgar Lungu doesn’t qualify for presidency and should he go ahead then he will be committing a coup d’état and Zambia army will arrest him.

It is true our enemies can be those we eat with and our own selves. Lungu’s enemies are his own people failing to tell him the truth that he will be arrested and convicted if he decides to abuse the constitution of Zambia. He could also be his own eneny, I remember what happened when the Attorney General advised on ministers continued stay in office. Cadres were an leashed on him, they used tribal comments. State counsel Sangwa is arguing in line with the constitution of Zambia which was signed by Lungu himself. It is so shocking that these PF leaders are trying to lie to each other. This is a serious matter and we shall see that judge or electoral officer who shall process Lungu’s papers during filling in of nominations. We are waiting for him and that will be the end of PF.

We want to warn LUBINDA that he will be arrested as an accomplice if he tries to sabotage the constitution of Zambia on the pretext that stopping Lungu will be a threat to our peace. We are stopping a criminal activity and how does that threaten the peace of the country? The peace is already threatened by a President abrogating the rule of law with impunity. We are not fools Mr LUBINDA. Just begin to prepare a different candidate and stop telling Mr Lungu lies.

Don’t put him in trouble that you won’t be there for him when things get bad. We are waiting for him to be adopted and you will be shocked of the outcome.Let’s not embarrass our Head of State, no matter how pathetic his leadership has been. We need to break the cycle of arresting our former heads of state.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

BY CIC PRESS TEAM