By Gilbert Liswaniso (UPND NMC member)

It’s not a surprise that Given ‘Bill 10’ Lubinda is nursing his wounds and still shell shocked at the successful General Assembly that was virtually held by the mighty UPND last week. Bo Lubinda, technology has come to stay, please don’t embarrass us with your anger and bitterness over an exceptional feat that drew 7 million on line participants.

UPND has received praises from millions at home and abroad, and so every political party especially your party, that exclusively uses the technology for the display of naked bodies, must emulate this phenomenal achievement by the UPND.

Our President Hakainde, and our party are the bellwether of change and new beginnings, and so when we hear a grumpy old man like you grumbling, we are not surprised because your kind of technology is that one of raising of hands, legs and pangas, shedding of blood and waking up of corrupt judges in the middle of the night, to elect a corrupt leader.

Are you not ashamed that after losing bill 10, you as Justice Minister are scheming to introduce a ‘peeping Tom’ bill that will allow your party to spy what citizens and their spouses do in their bedrooms? Zambians are not surprised by such a development considering that your party leadership’s favourite past time is to bare themselves infront of watsup cameras. This is in the public domain and cannot be denied.

We are aware that PF has rejected you for the Kabwata seat, that’s why you occupy yourself with hallucinations about the UPND. Please mind your own business and prepare to pack up and go in August this year.

Gilbert Liswaniso

NMC member

UPND