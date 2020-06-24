By Rick Nchito

Justice Minister Given Lubinda this afternoon pleaded with the PF Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini that he goes to look for numbers to support the dead Bill 10.

Like we reported a few hours ago that Bill 10 is dead; it is indeed dead and no amount of money whether in Kwacha or Dollar will resurrect it.

This afternoon, when Bill 10 debate was called upon, Chipata Central MP Moses Mawere opened the debate and he only debated for less than 10 minutes before Senga Hill Member of Parliament Kapembwa Simbao interrupted him with a useless point of order which the Speaker shelved.

As Mawere wanted to Continue, the frustrated and defeated Justice Minister rose and asked the Speaker that the debate be cancelled and pushed to a later date to be communicated to the National Assembly.

Lubinda further pleaded with the Speaker that he goes and organise himself and his team on the Bill 10 debate.

In response, upon seeing that PF doesn’t have the numbers, the Speaker considered Lubinda’s pleading and deferred the Bill 10 debate to a later date which no one in PF knows not even outgoing President Edgar Lungu.

As this political fiasco was happening, opposition MPs and several independent MPs boycotted this afternoon’s sitting and only PF MPs where in the house.

The best and wise thing the PF can do for now is to withdraw Bill 10 as guided by the Catholic BISHOPS and all normal Zambians. – Koswe