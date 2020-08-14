By Watch Reporter

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has been admitted to the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Centre for coronavirus.

According to close staff at his office, Lubinda was rushed to Levy COVID-19 Center when he exhibited signs of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

And a check at the centre, revealed that Lubinda is admitted in the VIP ward and being treated for COVID-19, however he is out of danger.

And Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili is also admitted at the same facility for COVID-19.

Sumaili was admitted on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary for General Education Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba is another high profile government official battling for COVID-19 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Center.

Meanwhile, health officials at the facility have attributed the rise of COVID-19 cases to non adherence to healthcare guidelines provided for by President Edgar Lungu.

The health workers say if Zambians, Ministers and other political players could take heed to President Lungu’s call to observe social distancing, making up and sanitizing always, the lives of Zambians are still at high risk of contracting the deadly diseases.