We are currently in a heated meeting where PF’s evil plans seems to have reached a dead end as they now plan to withdraw the rejected Bill 10 from Parliament.

Lungu is bitter with Justice Minister Given Lubinda whom he believes he has failed to organize the required numbers despite receiving huge funds from PF supporters.

PF now needs to have 8 MPs to pass Bill 10. This follows the 5 Luapula United MPs and one PF lawmaker from Eastern Province who have all decided not to support Bill 10.

When the Bill was defered last time, PF was short of 2 MPs but now the number has risen to 8 following infights within the ruling party as some MPs feel Lungu just wants to use them for Bill 10 and discard them after Bill 10 passes.

The meeting is now considering that Justice Minister Given Lubinda withdraws the bill on grounds that they are a listening government. -Koswe