JUSTICE minister Given Lubinda has urged traditional leaders across the country to demand that their children who are in parliament debate bill 10 so that they can amend article 165 which deals with succession disputes, among other things.

And First Lady Esther Lungu says the first family is devastated by the demise of chief Nyamphande.

Responding to Paramount Chief Mpezeni and senior chief Kalindawalo who complained over the increase in succession wrangles in the country and their demand for government to do something about it, during the burial of chief Nyamphande in Petauke district yesterday, Lubinda said article 165 of 2016 does not give government any powers in recognising chiefs as was the case in the past.

“It is not surprising that some people are making themselves chiefs, it is not surprising therefore that there are so many court cases bordering on succession wrangles. It is because of this that the President allowed me to get submissions from many citizens on making our law better. The house of chiefs made submissions, including on article 165. Chief Madzimawe also participated in the National Dialogue Forum together with other chiefs across the country,” he said.

Lubinda said the government listened to the submissions from traditional leaders because they wanted to streamline succession disputes.

“We allowed the chiefs to express themselves because they are the ones who feel the pinch of the succession wrangles. The President, through his Minister of Justice, presented your views through the bill to Parliament. In February 2020, Parliament will resume sitting and soon after that the Minister of Justice will present Bill 10 to Parliament for second reading. There are many progressive provisions in Bill 10, including amending article 165 to control succession wrangles. Speaking on behalf of PF and government, we are promising that we are going to take part in debating bill 10 so that we can improve the laws that govern us as a country for our sake and for the sake of the future generation,” he said.

Lubinda said when the chiefs asked him to look at the law and in line with succession matters, they were opening an open door.

“I am sure that Paramount Chief Mpezeni and other royal highnesses you will all contact your other children who are MPS, your royal highness, we’ve heard that some of them are saying they will boycott the debate on bill 10. Time has come for you your royal highness, Paramount Chief Mpezeni and all the other royal highnesses for you to demand that all your children do what you expect them to do, to go and amend the constitution to end succession wrangles in our country. If you don’t manage that, you’ll have no one to blame but entirely on yourself,” he said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni, who spoke through chief Madzimawe, said he was concerned that most Nsenga chiefs were embroiled in succession wrangles and most cases were in court.

He said the only password to the accession to the Nyamphande chieftaincy was known by the royal family.

Chief Mpezeni said chieftaincy succession had procedure and was different from politics.

He appealed to the royal family to look after the widow of the late chief who died last Friday.

Senior Chief Kalindawalo, who spoke through senior chief Luembe of Nyimba, appealed to Lubinda to ensure that traditional matters were solved through the tradition and not courts.

He said in the past traditional matters were not being taken to court.

And Esther said the first family was devastated by the chief’s demise.

She said death was always devastating and that no one gets used to it.

The royal family and the Nsenga establishment enthroned Jerry Mwanza successor.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said it was unfortunate that the province lost chiefs Zumwanda and Nyamphande within a short period.

The late chief Nyamphande was born in 1949 and was an accountant.