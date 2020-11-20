LUBINDA URGES SOUTHERNERS TO KICK OUT UPND MPs NEXT YEAR BECAUSE THEY VOTED AGAINST BILL 10

JUSTICE Minister, Given Lubinda has implored people of Southern Province not to elect United Party for National Development, (UPND) Members of Parliament because they voted against Bill 10.

In an interview with Byta FM in Mazabuka, Lubinda said opposition lawmakers who celebrate by eating Hungry Lion and drinking whiskey at the expense of representing their voters, must not be allowed back into parliament.

He has since advised the people in the region to vote for lawmakers who will represent their interests and not political parties.

Lubinda reiterates that the fall of Bill 10 is a temporal setback and the PF government will bring back the bill in 2021.

However, leader of opposition in Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu says the fall of Bill 10 signals the fall of the PF led government.

He says government tried everything possible to pass Bill 10, but resilience by UPND MPs made sure the bill failed to pass.

(Source: Byta FM)