LUBINDA YET TO PAY ILLEGALLY ACCRUED MONEY

By Darius Choonya

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he still does not have the money to pay back to the state for illegally occupying office when Parliament dissolved in 2016, ahead of the general elections.

In an interview with Diamond Nws, Mr. Lubinda claims that he has not been able to raise the money since the Constitutional court order.

Mr. Lubinda is among former ministers and their deputies who owe the state K4.7 million for their illegal stay in office.

On December 7, 2020, the Constitutional court assessed how much each minister is supposed to pay.

The court ruling is effective for a period of 30 days.