LUCHANGA’S NOMADIC BEHAVIOR LANDS HIM IN PRISON

KNOWN for moving from one team to another frequently and sometimes a bit controversially, former Zambia U20 international striker Conlyde Luchanga has joined FAZ MTN Super Division side Prison Leopards.

According to media reports, personal terms have been agreed between Luchanga and Prisons and the former Buildcon player will soon be unveiled. – Zambian Soccer Magazine