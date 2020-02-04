By Michael Kaluba

17 pupils at Lufwanyama Boarding School on the copperbelt were in the early hours of today admitted to hospital following the gassing of their dormitories by unknown people.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed to phoenix news that the gassing happened around 02:20 hours and that two girl’s dormitories were sprayed with unknown substances by unknown people.

Mrs. Katanga has also expressed worry that no suspects among those in police custody were picked from the crime scenes so far and has lamented the inadequate number of police officers against the huge population that they have to serve.

And Mrs. Katanga has warned of stern action against people that have resorted to damaging police infrastructure based on misinformation about the security situation in the province.

PHOENIX FM NEWS