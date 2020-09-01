LUFWANYAMA CHIEFS ASSURE ECL OF SECOND TERM OF OFFICE

Chiefs of Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt have assured President Edgar Lungu of a second term of office.

Chief Lumpuma of Lufwanyama says a second term of office will enable the President to complete the projects that he has initiated in Lufwanyama and across the country.

Chieftainess Shimukunami also says the President has shown love to Zambians across the country.

And Chiefs Mukutuma and his counterpart Nkana said no President has ever spread development across the nation like President Lungu.