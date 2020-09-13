HON BOWMAN LUSAMBO WRITES

Lufwanyama is now Green

We have just concluded a very successful mobilisation meeting as Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Committee at Kalumbwa Secondary School grounds to drum up support for for our candidates in the September 17th local government by-elections.

Happy to see that the people of Lufwanyama have now realized that the absentee UPND MP has completely failed the people and they have now decided to support the PF.

We used the occasion to warn the UPND Provincial leadership to desist from fanning violence ahead of the by election and urged Lufwanyama Officer in Charge to take action against known UPND cadres who brutalized some of our members in Chibanga Ward.