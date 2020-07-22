LUKASHA MP PUT TO REST

By Kachepa Mwiinga- ZNBC

Lukashya Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge has been put to rest at Lusaka’s Memorial Park.

Northern province Minister Chungu Bwalya led mourners and other cabinet Ministers during the church service at Mary Immaculate Parish as a Representative of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Bwalya said President Lungu is deeply saddened with the demise of Mr. Munkonge who he described as a strategic partner for government in delivering development to the people of Lukashya constituency.

And Mr. Bwalya said Mr. Munkonge was a dedicated member of Parliament who diligently represented his people.

Meanwhile speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini said Mr. Munkonge served the National Assembly with honor, dignity, and diligence.

Dr Matibini said the late Independent Member of Parliament had the support of other parliamentarians because of his nonpartisan approach to national issues.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Shiwang’andu member of Parliament,Stephen Kampyongo.

Niece of the deceased Nomsa Munkonge described him as a great man who loved and cared for his family.

Mr. Munkonge died on Sunday July 19, 2020 in Lusaka after an illness.