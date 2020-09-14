Contact : UPND Media Director Ruth Dante.0976503165/0977780397

LUKASHYA OPENS DOORS WIDE FOR HH

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema this morning attended Church Service at St James Parish Catholic Church.

After Church service President Hichilema took a walk from Church to UPND Command Centre situated in Amini village in Kupumaula ward.

The President is this afternoon expected to address a rally at Musa village in Kapongolo ward along Mpika-Kasama Rd.

President Hichilema is in Lukashya to drum up support for UPND Parliamentary Candidate Davies Mulenga who is so the most popular candidate in the by-election campaign.

Meanwhile the PF delegation composed of Ministers using government resources have failed to make an inpact on the ground in Lukashya constituency which has remained undeveloped and neglected.

The ministers have at the moment no message to tell the people because they have been in office since 2011 and Lukashya has been totally neglected.

Lukashya has no modern schools apart from those constructed by our colonial masters.The only school that is the hope for the future is only Ntumpa Secondary School which has been under construction for the past ten years.

Most of the primary schools are community schools which government has adopted and brought in teachers without upgrading the infrastructure.

The abundant water bodies and swamps in Lukashya has caught the attention of President Hichilema a farmer who looks at that as an opportunity to develop agriculture, create wealth for the people and job opportunities for the youths.

UPND Parliamentary candidate Davies Mulenga has offered the services of his President who is a successfull farmer to develop Lukashya through agriculture

The PF campaign teams are not visible on the ground apart from violent cadres and vote buying

UPND MEDIA TEAM