1. Capacity to create Employment

There are currently 120, 000 Zambians and 17000 non Zambians in foreign countries that are comfortably raising families from the entrepreneurship God gifts and skill of President HH. When you add to these figures indirect jobs and dependants, we are talking about 500, 000 people employed by President HH. On the contrary, Mr Edgar Lungu only has maids, garden boys and some 10 casino attendants, working for him. This means President HH has the potential to create massive employment opportunities for youths if voted into power.

2. Morality and responsibility

President HH belongs to different education faculties such as the Economics Association of Zambia. In all his life he has never been penalised for any wrong doing or misconduct. On the contrary, Mr Edgar Lungu was removed and suspended by the Law Association of Zambia Laz, for stealing money for a widow in his profession as a lawyer.

3. Drug Abuse and Alcoholism.

President HH doesnt smoke nor abuse drugs. On the contrary, Mr Edgar Lungu favours alcoholism and he is a well known partaker of strong substances. The Bible in Proverbs 34 Vs 4 warns against rulers taking to wine because it can make them to forget the law.

4. Principle-less-ness

President HH sits on a very high moral value and commands high public respect and regard. On the contrary, Mr Edgar Lungu has a compromised moral standing due to his worship and association with criminals such as jerabos and the likes of Findlay and Fishman and Zingman.

5. Nationality

Whereas President HH is an indigenous Zambian with correctly traceable roots, Mr Edgar Lungu is a national of questionable nationality, questionable origin, and questionable background.

6. Fighting spirit

President HH is a well known personal fighter for all his achievements. Forget the useless and dust bin privatisation propaganda and fake information. On the contrary, Mr Edgar Lungu is a chancer, ordained by an out-of-mind ailing Michael. He rode on an inherited popularity whereas President HH has belt his own popularity.

7. Cattle

Whereas Mr Edgar Lungu doesn’t know how to keep even three Chickens, President HH is a good Shepherd looking after 200, 000 cattle.

8. National Food Basket

President HH supplies 80% of national beef, polony and milk requirements thereby contributing to good national nutrition affordability. On the contrary Mr Edgar Lungu doesn’t produce even a single Kg of meat or a milliliter of milk or a single milligram of polony.

*9. International connections and acclaim* .

The IMF and the world bank and the entire western world has 100% trust and confidence in President HH when it comes to prudence, transparency and fiscal accountability. On the other hand, DFID and all western funders have despised Mr Edgar Lungu for lack of Prudence, lack of transparency and lack of accountability.

*10. Mwanawasa plumb line measure*

While President HH resembles Late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in character and hate for corruption, Mr Edgar Lungu is a protector of corrupt elements and ensures they go to court and appears before ACC with national flags on government vehicles.

Do you have any more comparisons? Please add!!

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President