Lukuku responds to press statement from PF Secretary General Davis Mwila over Persons with disabilities Issue:

19/03/20

UPND OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT AND UPND IN PARLIAMENT SHOULD STOP HUMILIATING AND BRUTALISING THE DISABLED

Your government is on record as having stolen social cash transfer money meant for the disabled using zamtel and MacPherson Chanda, the older brother to Sunday Chanda. The disabled went to protest at statehouse and your former political adviser to president lungu ordered the statehouse police to beat them up and bundle them in trucks like maize bags. So just shut up!

HICHILEMA’S DESPERATION IS SPIRALLING UPND TO RECORD LOWS

Its you who is desperately determined to resurrect a dead bill which has been rejected by Zambians. Leave President HH out of your drama. Bill ten is dead and it will never be approved for our republic. So just shut up! Don’t even give corona excuses. The second reading just collapsed.

UPND ATTEMPTS TO COVER UP THEIR CRUELTY AGAINST THE DISABLED IS ATROCIOUS

Kaiser ordered the beating up and assault against the disabled who wanted to meet president lungu at state House. Even president lungu was there. The upnd have not beaten any disabled person and so just shut up and accept that bill ten is dead.

WHY IS HICHILEMA BEING SO COLDHEARTED TO BLOCK A BILL THAT BENEFITS THE DISABLED AND MARGINALISED?

Your President has ten slots to nominate MPs of his choice to parliament. Why hasn’t he appointed even a single disabled person but he went on to pick Nakachinda? Just keep quiet. Bill ten is a dead issue.

MANY UPND MP’S WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THE DISABLED THROUGH BILL 10; BUT HICHILEMA IS BLACKMAILING THEM WITH THREATS OF NON-ADOPTION.

Walking out is a collective agreement supported by all upnd members and others like me in alliance with the upnd. So please just shut up and mind your bill ten in your dusty shelf. Those MPs are intelligent and doing it according to their own conscious. Just shut up.

UPND MP’S SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR CONSCIENCE AND SUPPORT THE DISABLED THROUGH BILL 10

Don’t abuse the disabled in justifying a foolish bill. If you have money to pay disabled parliamentarians, use the same money to fund and support productive and sustainable projects for the disabled. Cantankerous Mangwamu!

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

Ends…//…