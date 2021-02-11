There was scramble for money as the ruling Patriotic Front PF through their national mobilization committee members were giving out K40s to people that were present at a rally held at Lukulu air strip on Tuesday.

According to Lukulu Community Radio word went round that the PF were going to give free money to all people that would attend their rally, scores of residents made their way to the aerodrome with a view to having their share.

A team led by Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Joseph Malanji accompanied by the Patriotic Front PF Vice National Mobilisation Committee Chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), Western Province Chairperson Mr Kufuka Kufuka among others were in the district for party mobilisation as well as dishing out money to the public.

All village indunas at the event also received their share of K193 while area Indunas got K395 each Lukulu Community Radio reports.