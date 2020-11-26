Lumwana man commits suicide after being rejected by girl

A REJECTED love proposal has ended in death for a 29-year-old man of Lumwana in the North Western Province.

Chipipa Chali of kapapilo village, chief Kapijipanga area approached kukenga Mulozela aged 23 for a possible love affair but she turned down his proposal.

Angry with the outcome, Chali attempted to strangle kukenga but alert members of the public came to her rescue.

Chali later went and hanged himself and his death has been confirmed by North Western province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi.

©Kalemba