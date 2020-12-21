SAD NEWS: POLYGAMOUS LUNDAZI MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER SECOND WIFE TELLS HIM HE DIDN’T FATHER THEIR CHILDREN

A 35-year-old polygamous man of Chasefu District in the Eastern Province has committed suicide after his second wife told him he was not the father to her children.

Widdy Chulu, 35, of Balantha Village in Chief Phikamalaza’s area was found dead hanging by a mosquito net tied around his neck from the roof inside his house.

Both Chaboli Ward Councillor Keneddy Zimba and Group Village Headman Balantha Braywell Chulu have confirmed the suicide incident.

Mr Zimba said Chulu, who was also chairperson for the Bicycle Transporters Association for Chasefu, Lundazi and Lumezi districts, took his life between the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

“The deceased who was a polygamist committed suicide by hanging himself on the neck with a mosquito net to the roof in the bedroom of his second wife home,” he said.

The councillor narrated that earlier, Chulu now the deceased, told his second wife to sleep in the same house with the first wife without his wives knowing the motive behind.

And Group Village Headman Balantha said according to the letter the deceased left at the scene, the reason for committing suicide was his second wife.

In the letter the deceased stated that he was taking his life because his second wife had told him that he was not the father to the children she was having because he was impotent.

The headman said police have instructed the family members to the deceased to bury the body after establishing that there was no foul play involved.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler said the body of the deacesed will be put rest today.

Credit: Fyambe