NKUNIKA MAINTAINS NYIRENDA BREACHED CONSTITUTION

Losing Lundazi Central Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Bizwayo Nkunika has testified before five constitutional court judges that Lundazi Central lawmaker Lawrence Nyirenda was not qualified to contest in the elections and to seat as Member of Parliament.

He testified that Nyirenda got seven points in one subject and failed the rest.

Nkunika says last year Nyirenda sat for GCE in three subjects, which brings the total number of subjects to four instead of the required five O levels or its equivalent.

He clarifies that he is in court to get the correct guidance on the requirements for one to contest in parliamentary elections.

In this matter, Nkunika wants the constitutional court to declare the Lundazi Central parliamentary seat vacant on grounds that the current lawmaker allegedly has no full grade twelve certificate.