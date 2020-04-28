UPND senior presidential advisor Douglas Syakalima has charged that President Edgar Lungu’s reign is headlined by extrajudicial killings, unprecedented debt contraction, squalor and joblessness.

He says President Lungu is beyond a mercenary because: “mercenaries can be repentant.”

The Chirundu UPND member of parliament is asking President Lungu why “he has not fallen like a tonne of bricks on church mother bodies who defied the presidential decree on Church gatherings – during the COVID-19 period”.

In an interview, Syakalima called on Christians for Lungu to pray for the President’s repentance and restitution.

“In yesterday’s newspaper (Mast on Sunday) you wrote that ‘Lungu is a mercenary,’ according to Kambwili. [But] I want to state that he is actually beyond a mercenary because mercenaries can be repentant if preached to properly. Lungu is a very unrepentant human being!” Syakalima charged.

“I want to describe him as being beyond a mercenary. A mercenary is primarily concerned with making money at the expense of ethics. A mercenary can repent but Lungu is an unrepentant person. So, if he is beyond a mercenary he is a devil incarnate [because] only the devil has never repented, even when he wronged God. The devil is the one we are struggling with here on earth – this is how Lungu can be described.”

He emphasised that President Lungu wanted to throw people into harm’s way when he said ‘go and have no social distancing.’

“This is what he was telling people when he said ‘I have opened churches.’ He thought he could blind Zambians every day, especially those who are called Christians for Lungu. But the Church refused to harm innocent people,” he said.

“The guy (President Lungu) meant it because he thought it was going to prop up his political profile so that he continues making money, as mercenaries do.”

Syakalima recalled that the President rubbished Church mother bodies when they added their voice on the Constitution-making process.

“He spat at them! He insulted them. When bill 10 came, the same Church told him ‘don’t go ahead with this bill 10.’ [But] he said ‘whether you like it or not this bill 10 will become law.’ Does it now come to his head that the Church is more powerful than him? At the instruction of their members not to go and open the churches, every member has agreed. This is the power of the Church. They have advised him from the beginning even on dialogue but he refused,” Syakalima noted. “He is beyond a mercenary because mercenaries can be repentant. Devils don’t repent! I’m not judging him but his behaviour is like that.”

He added that President Lungu called himself the alpha and omega, that he could fall on people like a tonne of bricks and that he had a long whip.

“So, where is his whip today? He instructed Zambians to go to Church but the Church leaders said no. This is why I usually say you can never be stronger than the people. Even when you see guns, tear gas around you and you start thinking I’m more powerful. No! Those are State institutions…” Syakalima indicated.

“People defied his decree. Why hasn’t he fallen on the Church like a tonne of bricks? If he is not beyond the levels of mercenaries to become devilish, I ask for repentance and restitution in him because days are nigh. God will never be fooled – you cannot say ‘I’m the alpha and omega.’ He has been too blasphemous and those who say they are Christians for Lungu let them pray for him for repentance and restitution.”

The lawmaker pointed out that under Lungu’s presidency, “we have seen unprecedented levels of extrajudicial killings, unprecedented levels of debt contraction where no one knows what they have used the money for, unprecedented levels of hunger, poverty, disease, squalor [and] joblessness.”

“All the areas of human endeavour have crumbled in this country. It is in his reign that we have seen the worst medical system south of the Equator. It is in his reign that our educational levels have plummeted to all levels and this is why I say that he is beyond a mercenary,” he said.

“All these things I have mentioned revolve around devilishness. The most important thing is that there is need for repentance and restitution on his part.”

Meanwhile, Syakalima reiterated that President Lungu was a reflection of advanced hypocrisy.

“As he is re-opening churches, parliamentary committees which should have been doing their work are still shut, yet a parliamentary committee consist of only 10 members. So, how would you explain this, apart from his wanting to portray hypocrisy?” said Syakalima. “He sees everything in terms of keeping political power and still getting money, which well defines his mercenary act.”