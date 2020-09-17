UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has taken a swipe at President Edgar Lungu for his greediness, saying he has accumulated wealth to see him through five generations, but still fears to lose power.

“Lungu, you have accumulated enough cash to last through 5 generations and an Eswatini home fit for a king.

“Your retirement next year is truly one to look forward to.

“Why are you so afraid of losing power?” Questions Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Lungu’s wealth has been a subject for debate, with critics saying he should explain how he got rich so quick after assuming office.

Apparently, responding to Lungu who said HH will never rule Zambia, the UPND leader said he never dreamt of becoming a ruler, but a servant leader.

HH said Lungu is correct; “He is right. We will be servants of the people and we will govern in a manner that they deserve. We will not abuse our authority and we will not steal.”