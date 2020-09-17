UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has taken a swipe at President Edgar Lungu for his greediness, saying he has accumulated wealth to see him through five generations, but still fears to lose power.
“Lungu, you have accumulated enough cash to last through 5 generations and an Eswatini home fit for a king.
“Your retirement next year is truly one to look forward to.
“Why are you so afraid of losing power?” Questions Hichilema.
Meanwhile, Lungu’s wealth has been a subject for debate, with critics saying he should explain how he got rich so quick after assuming office.
Apparently, responding to Lungu who said HH will never rule Zambia, the UPND leader said he never dreamt of becoming a ruler, but a servant leader.
HH said Lungu is correct; “He is right. We will be servants of the people and we will govern in a manner that they deserve. We will not abuse our authority and we will not steal.”
Lungu is not a leader. He is a Ruler. I hope children of today understand the difference.
I’ve never seen people who hate themselves like Zambians do. It’s appalling!
When I came back to Zambia in 2010, life was so good in Zambia, thanks to LPM for laying a solid Economic foundation. I still blame RB for not continuing well from where his predecessor left him. He started pissing everybody including monkeys at state house. He discontinued the Chiluba Corruption Court cases and embraced corruption. If only he had continued well, Zambians would not have condemned themselves to the PF curse! What’s the point of having Infrastructure where the Economy is dead? Are people going to eat roads? Don’t forget RB made the same last minute mistake. He did tuma quick roads in the 90th minute but Zambians called time on RB!
In 2021, Zambians have an opportunity to redeem themselves! Your Economy is not okay. Even your shopping Malls now are getting empty. Shops are closing. We are back to those horrible old days. Your budget is now Ecliped by debt! The more your Kwacha loses value, the more expensive it becomes to service our dollar debts. It means the whole budget is going to debt servicing! What a Shame and someone has no nsoni to brag they have delivered?