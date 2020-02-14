UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

The continued gassing and putting of lives at risk by criminals while the PF pay a blind eye, is unfortunate for the country.

Once more, we would like to condemn this barbaric behavior and call on Mr Edgar Lungu to for once show leadership by directing part of the State resources to protecting citizens from these criminals. Security for our people must come first and not vote buying.

Our people are living in fear and spending sleepless nights yet Mr Edgar Lungu has remained mute on this very serious issue bordering on national security.

Unless they are beneficiaries, the PF should now direct their efforts against these criminals that are gassing people.

Please show leadership now before citizens start taking the law in their own hands to protect themselves.

HH.