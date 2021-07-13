By Charles Tembo

THE embattled NDC faction group says former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge is making the PF campaigns very difficult.

Last week Musenge, himself a former NDC secretary general and now PF member, said PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili was morally insane.

Musenge said President Edgar Lungu should suspend Kambwili from the PF if the Zambian people are to believe that the Head of State does not support tribalism of any form.

He stressed that he had worked with Kambwili and “I know that what he is doing is just to embarrass President Lungu and the PF”.

This was days before the Electoral Commission of Zambia suspended Kambwili from conducting any electoral activities owing to his hate speech.

Musenge said the sooner Kambwili was expelled from the PF the better for the people of Zambia to believe in the PF.

But the Saboi Imboela-led NDC faction deputy secretary general Charles Kabwita has complained that Musenge is making the campaigns for the PF very difficult.

Kabwita, who is Kambwili’s nephew, wants Musenge to be disciplined by the PF for “attacking” his uncle.

“Musenge is a finished man. He is speaking for political relevance. Kambwili is just campaigning for the PF and his message is well received by the people. Let Musenge mention the tribal remarks which CK made? Us from the NDC we can safely say that Musenge is not acting alone. To the PF and the Zambian people, don’t pay attention to Musenge. If Musenge was a true leader, he can’t rebuke CK in public,” Kabwita said. “We want President Edgar Lungu to discipline Mwenya Musenge. If PF are not careful, Mwenya Musenge is making the PF campaigns very difficult because he is now touching the bearer of the PF message of hope to the people that will make the PF win and President Edgar Lungu. Mwenya Musenge should be managed by President Edgar Lungu now!”

He said the attacks on Kambwili by Musenge is a sign that the latter wants PF to lose the elections.

Kabwita said Musenge is showing high levels of indiscipline in the PF.

“Musenge is a PF member, so is CK. They are both in PF. But why should one member attack the other? The secretary general of PF [Davies Mwila] should look at this level of indiscipline. The statement by Musenge to the media to attack CK is indiscipline and should be addressed now. He wants the PF to lose. Musenge is not appreciating what CK is doing in the PF. It is time to act on Musenge,” urged Kabwita. “We, in the NDC campaigning for PF, are concerned that Musenge is a hindrance for the campaigns of the PF to win. I feel sorry for the PF if Musenge is not disciplined. Action should be taken as soon as possible. If Kambwili made mistakes, the ECZ could not have lifted his suspension.”