PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is a reject, Zambians have already rejected him, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

He says the PF would get the worst ever defeat after that experienced by UNIP in 1991.

Reacting to paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people if Easterners reject Lungu, Bembas will also reject him, Akafumba who was on a working visit to Livingstone said President Lungu does not deserve any well-meaning Zambian’s vote.

“We all know that the man does not qualify. So the Constitution places him in the category of a reject. He is a reject, so Bemba speaking people must not try to play cimbuya (cousinship) with the people of Eastern Province over a reject,” he said. “In other words the Chiti (Chitimukulu) is right to say that Bembas cannot vote for a reject, the easterners don’t vote for one.”

The former justice permanent secretary added that it was high time traditional leaders allowed their subjects to make independent decisions over the 2021 general elections.

“Please stop this seemingly brand new altitude of coercion. Let your subjects make independent decisions. Your role is to help them make informed decisions,” Akafumba advised the traditional leaders.

He praised chiefs Mukuni and Hamusonde for their positive checks and balances on the PF government.

Akafumba said he had never heard senior chief Mukuni or Hamusonde advocating the election of Hakainde Hichilema.

“In all what these two traditional leaders have said and written, I have never come across them calling for the election of HH as others are doing over Edgar Lungu. I have read only of them calling for good governance and rule of law. I remember chief Mukuni saying if you arrest Edgar Lungu when you (HH) win I will support him (Edgar Lungu). In simplicity the man is calling for peace and reconciliation which they in PF are not advocating for. He is providing checks and balances to the PF government,” said Akafumba.

“Anyway 2021 is just around the corner and come August, President Lungu and the PF will be handed the worst defeat ever, not even what was experienced by the UNIP government.”