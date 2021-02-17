LUNGU AND HH SHOULD BE ‘BUDDIES’ – CHIEF CHIKANTA

…regular public appearances for both leaders would help regain peace, says traditional leader

Chief Chikanta of Kalomo says Republican President, Edgar Lungu and his opposition counterpart – UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema, should be seen interacting regularly in public to promote peace and unity.

Chikanta, who is also Chairperson of the Southern Province Council of Chiefs, tells Byta FM News that the two leaders should practice peace before it trickles down to citizens ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

The traditional leader says his heart bleeds to see innocent lives lost and injured due to political violence in the country.

Chikanta has also dismissed media claims that he has endorsed Lungu to retain the Presidency this year.

During his address at the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly on the progress made in the application of the national values and principles, President Lungu called for unity to prevail.

Lungu said his government is working with various stakeholders such as the civil society, political parties and the church to promote inter-party and intra-party dialogue.

Meanwhile, Hichilema says he has always been ready to meet Lungu to dialogue on the promotion of peace and unity in the country.