Lungu And Mwila To Differ?

PF leadership seems not to be agreeing, first it was the issue of jay jay. Ba Mwila was “demanding” for justice in Lusaka that Jay Jay should be locked up but he failed to control the narrative that he had to use eastern province. He has certain powers that he can’t express in Lusaka.

Second issue was that of mobilisation, ba Mwila seems not to like the parallel structures that have been created; they are more financed than his structures hence creating issues in provinces. It’s the other ministers in PF that stopped that copperbelt rally and I don’t think they had the blessing of the President.

Thirdly, the leaked letter from an alleged close friend of the President saying basically he is dull and maybe used to fight lungu. This is practically saying what is being whispered amongst those in the inner cycle at state house.

Then came the issue of aspiring Mps, him trying to protect the seating mps by not allowing campaign has backfired when the President announced that let them “campaign”.

All the above seems to undermine him, otherwise if they were in good books ba Mwila’s decisions would not be thrown out just like that. Or Ba Mwila thinks he is too big he is not consulting to run the party. Either way ba Mwila’s political career ends in 2021 whether PF wins or not. The only reason he is there is that it’s challenging to fire an SG in an election year, Especally if the deputy is not capable to takeover.

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe