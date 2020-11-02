LUNGU AND PF ACTING WEIRD AND STRANGE ON THE DEATH OF LUKUKU.

Unless they’re celebrating his death, I am very surprised to note that no message of condolences have been recorded from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF to the Lukuku family and friends that includes the Opposition Alliance.

I have also noted with great concern that ZNBC which is a national broadcaster did not announce or make any headlines about the untimely demise of an opposition leader by the name of James Kasanda Lukuku. Most PF officials are mute too just like their president who have led them into silence.

Surely this christian nation can be heartless🤔How would we develop and advance this nation with this kind of division, hatred, cruelty and tribalism dwelling among us? The PF may view Lukuku as a nuances and bone on their throats but they must understand that Lukuku was always on the right side of this country and he was a great asset to Zambia.

Lukuku was a brave hearted man who spoke with courage and authority against the injustices and the malfeasance in the PF government. He was on the right side of history and the President must appreciate the fact that Zambia had a powerful and competent youth opposition leader who spoke for the people and gave timely and constructive checks and balances to the government.

I find it very unreasonable, unchristian and improper for the president to exhibit such behavours when he’s the republican president. He’s bahaving like he’s not the head of state but just some party president who don’t give a damn about his opponents. Leadership calls for embracement of even those who criticize and don’t like us. That’s a heart of a leader.

President Lungu must demonstrate good leadership love and sympathy to his opponents rather than exhibiting malevolent acts of revenge.

In times like this, it’s improper for Mr. Lungu to show stubbornness and arrogance by pretending he hasn’t learnt about the death of Lukuku who apart from being a political opponent was a citizen of Zambia first which by Constitution president Lungu was mandated to rule and protect.

Why would the president go mute on the passing on of an opposition leader? Even though Lukuku was always on his neck, the president must show leadership, love, kindness and forgiveness by sending a sympathetic message of condolences to the Lukuku family and friends.

Even just visiting the funeral house would show some levels of maturity, leadership and a sense of kindness and sympathy.

Where are we going as a country with this kind of antiquated leaders who have no respect for human life, democracy and the importance of criticism and coreexistence?

MHSRIP

Castrol Kafweta

Aspiring Member of Parliament

Concerned Citizen of Zambia 🇿🇲