By Mwango (Checkmate)

LATELY, there is a cheap mwankole mentality pushing a narrative that the Patriotic Front has driven a more successful developmental agenda than any other Government in Zambia since 1964.

Shamelessly, such falsehood has been advanced by Edgar Lungu, severally repeated by cheats in his PF media team and parroted by his Secretary General, Davis Mwila who is third in the ruling party Government.

To start with, Kenneth Kaunda’s first United National Independence Party (UNIP) cabinet comprised brilliant minds. Despite the youthful average age that caliber was superior than PF’s first cabinet in 2011!

Even newly born babies know that roads are the PF’s pride. But is there a 200-kilo meter road which passes through the forest, crossing valleys and mountains which Lungu has done from the start?

And what has Lungu built which is bigger than the Tanzania-Zambia Railways (TAZARA)? Is it not the PF that messed-up the recapitalization of Zambia Railways using Euro Bonds?

If the PF has not built anything bigger than the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), how can Lungu see the tears of the people of Mpika crying for better equipment at Michael Chilufya Sata hospital?

In the education sector, Lungu has not built a university which is more improved than the University of Zambia (UNZA), and turning colleges built by UNIP into universities doesn’t make him better than Dr Kaunda.

Apart from making empty promises repetitively, the PF cannot exceed jobs created by UNIP during in the glory days of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM), Industrial Development Corporation (INDECO) etc.

And in conclusion, the PF has succeeded in beating UNIP and MMD in the negative sense; lack of leadership, poverty, corruption, theft of public funds, plunder of natural resources, breakdown in the rule of law, state sponsored violence and rundown economy.

That said, Lungu has no political life beyond 2021 and we can also predict that individual PF members of parliament who live by abuse of authority will fail to function when in opposition starting 2021.

Mwango Wamapembwe

10/08/2020

Checkmate