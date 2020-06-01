LUNGU AND PF GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE THE LAST PEOPLE CONDEMNING THE POLICE KILLINGS IN USA

If I hear that Edgar Lungu and his PF government are among the people condemning the brutal murder of a black American Mr Floyd who was killed by state police last week, I will be shocked and believe that truly evil people have no shame.

The barbaric behaviour of that those police officers in United States of America who murdered Floyd, is not different to that of Edgar Lungu and his thugs who have been killing their own brothers in Zambia.

If Lungu have forgotten about police and PF thugs brutality, we have not forgotten about the brutal murder of Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimunzhila, Mukonka Malesu, Glayzia Matapa, Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Lawrence Banda and many others.

In all these killings, Lungu has not only proven that he loves criminals than innocent civilians, but proved that he know no justice.

Let him leave us who value every human race to condemn the continued police brutality of black people in USA.

We have not forgotten about the brutal murder of Frank Mugala and Kennedy from Kanyama both school children.

We have not forgotten about his sponsored brutality against his political opponents and critics under his thuggish regime.

We don’t want to hear any Patriotic Front ( PF) minion talking about what is going on in USA when PF government and the people behind that murder all drink from the same cup of injustice.

We demand justice for Floyd and let the USA government deal with all the culprits accordingly as demanded by well meaning citizens of America.

To you Edgar Lungu and PF I’m pretty sure you have seen how citizens can act if pushed too far hope you can learn something if at all you learn in your life.

For now concentrate on selling Zambia to China and Sudan in your bid to die a rich plunderer of public resources.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist