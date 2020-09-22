LUNGU AND THE ECZ ARE RAPING US BY IMPOSING AN ELECTORAL FRAUD

The move by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to discard the old register is an Electoral fraud that we should not entertain. This is criminality being pushed by Edgar Lungu and his surrogates. When you deduct holidays, and weekends, we have exactly 20 days to register new voters, how possible is this?

If we are to win this battle, let it be a collective responsibility for all stakeholders and citizens who cares about Zambia. If we leave this fight for the opposition alone, then Zambia is gone.

Lungu is now used to get away with everything because he has seen how we easily forgotten important issues such as the gassing, funding rebels, burning markets, and corruptionin in PF government. Not long ago he made various threats to our national security by proclaiming that he will not handover power because he knows that he has taken over ECZ,Police and Judiciary. These institutions are Lungu’s many strength. He knows very well that citizens nolonger believes in his lies.

Esau Chulu and Nshindano are hired guns for Lungu and we should watch their maneuvers closely and demand for their removal as ECZ officials. There are so many rigging schemes being engineered by ECZ and PF. There are also ghost polling stations to be installed in Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Eastern and part of Copperblt this project is being coordinated by Xavier Chungu who is parallel O.P. boss for rigging.

Zambia Police needs citizens moral support. Genuine police officers are suffering at the hands of PF thugs who are more respected by Lungu.

The death of Constable Mukela the young cop who died of depression his grave should have been turned into a shrine. That would have been a lift to the service which Lungu has replaced with criminals. First two days we all posted few articles on Facebook. Now we have forgotten what killed him. His death was facilitated by Edgar Lungu who choose to honor PF criminals who were about to shade innocent blood in Sesheke if the cops didn’t intervene.

We should have created a charity in his honour to help police officers wrongful dismissed for being professional. The problem is we the people who can not hold our institutions accountable thinking it is only the opposition leaders to do it. As citizens, the constitution of Zambia empowers us to hold the government accountable even in our individual capacities.

In Zambia we the people don’t know we are an integral part of governance. In Scotland a police can never move in public with an automatic riffle, or the people will demonstrate. Here in Zambia the government buys armored car with machine guns 35 milimetre caliber. We are smiling, those bullets are blind. They will kill people even on bed. PF government has armed their cadres who mostly will operate these machines and not real police officers. We should not allow ECZ to continue with their evil plans.

A cop shoots a baby and the minister call it collateral damage like it was in a war situation, when in fact it was few kids throwing stones.

Use of lethal weapon;

1.When an officer’s life is in danger.

2. When the public is in danger. In all these circumstances, the use of lethal force should be proportionate to the threat. Even then police shoot to mame not to kill. Tell me that kid Frank Mugala posed that threat to either the officers or public. What was interesting is the Aunt who is a deputy speaker of national assembly mumbled some few words and kept quiet. A good woman would have resigned that position and made the government to account.If they can’t even stand for their kids, can they stand for us? PF for you.

Today the PF government is busy assembling guns against Zambians without thinking about how such situations can negatively affects not only us who’re their targets, but including their extended family in the long run. Let us stand up for Zambia it is now or never.

PF government have killed, stolen, undermined our institutions and what will stop them imposing this Electoral fraud of trying to discard the old register?

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human rights Activist