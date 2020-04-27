PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is behind the violent actions of Bowman Lusambo against Zambians, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

Akafumba (r) says the PF has been destroyed by people who once insulted Michael Sata but have gone to bed with President Lungu.

Lusambo has been on rampage with some police officers, beating up people found socialising in bars, against the presidential directive for bars to remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

He has also been on radio and television programmes bragging that he would continue beating those socialising, including Human Rights Commission (HRC) spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya who advised against such actions.

In an interview, Akafumba, a lawyer and former justice permanent secretary, said through Lusambo’s action, it was not a secret that he had taken over Stephen Kampyongo’s role as home affairs minister.

“In a true democratic nation that respects the rule of law, a political leader who goes on rampage disregarding human rights and the justice system is usually forced to resign or fired by the appointing authority. Lusambo in this case is impersonating police officers who themselves are not allowed to beat up people. He has taken the law into his own hands,” he said.

“Sadly, his boss, who is President Lungu is silent over his actions, what is he fearing? Is he the one that has instructed him to behave in this manner? Why is Kampyongo silent? Why is the IG (Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja) silent over the abuse of his officers by a politician, a civilian? The only reasonable answer is that Lusambo has been instructed by President Lungu. The Head of State is behind his (Lusambo’s) actions,” Akafumba said.

He said Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka, was not on lockdown for people to be humiliated by a fellow citizen all because he is a minister.

Akafumba said there was no law that compels Lusambo to beat up people or eject them from public transport because they had no face masks.

“This is the man who is known to have a violent past together with Dora Siliya who had insulted Sir Michael (Sata), but now they are champions of the PF, they have taken over the PF and those who toiled with Sata have been abandoned by President Lungu,” he said. “These crooks have gone to bed with Mr Lungu and he is silent. What is he afraid of? Why allow Zambians to be humiliated by another? We want an answer from Mr Lungu and not Kampyongo because he has failed us and also his police officers who are now being blamed and losing more of the little confidence that people still have for them.”

Akafumba, however, assured Zambians that with the end of COVID-19, the end of PF would also come.

“Let’s reflect on the actions of the PF and take an audit of such. Come 2021 we need to eject these ruthless thugs out of office and see who they will beat up on the streets. Let’s sharpen our whips and beat them in the ballot box. I can assure you that with the end of COVID-19 comes the end of the PF,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akafumba advised the government to reduce the price of fuel to ease people’s suffering amidst COVID-19.

He said the global oil prices fell to below US $0 a barrel as at Tuesday April 21.

“Reading the Associated Press (AP) and the Wall Street Journal and watching BBC and CNN, it was revealed that a barrel of oil now is less than US $0. Actually the AP described oil as less than a cheap bottle of wine. So I am appealing to the PF government to reduce fuel prices as a relief to the suffering Zambians many of whom have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 effects. If you look at all sectors, they are performing at zero and millions of people have been sent on unpaid leave by their employers, especially those that work in the tourism and hospitality industry, not forgetting our bar tenders,” said Akafumba.

“Look at Livingstone, things are pathetic as all hotels, lodges and guest houses are operating at what one would describe as 02 per cent, most of the workers have been sent home and those who worked in bars and night clubs are not on a payroll anymore and yet the Minister of Labour (Joyce Nonde-Simukoko) is silent on these issues. She needs to give a guideline so as to protect Zambian workers many of who are

ignorant of the current labour laws. Let her not brag that Zambians don’t read, it’s her job to tell the employers what is required of them at this time of the COVID-19 crisis.”